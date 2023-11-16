Star Wars: Ming-Na Wen Addresses Fennec Shand's Next Appearance

Ming-Na Wen is known for an array of roles ranging from Mulan to Melinda May, but these days many know her best as Fennec Shand. Wen's character debuted in the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and she went on to appear in Season 2 of the series as well as The Book of Boba Fett. However, she was entirely absent from the third season of The Mandalorian. Now, fans are wondering when she's going to show up again. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Wen about Pencil Vs. Pixels, a new documentary about animation that's narrated by Wen. During the interview, we asked the star if she knows when she will be seen in Star Wars again.

"No, but I'm keeping my fingers crossed," Wen said. "I keep sending out good energy. I miss being her. Now that the strike is over, I think it's going to be fun and accelerated to try to get every production back online. And I certainly pray and hope that Fennec comes back, but unfortunately, that is ... unless I cosplay myself," Wen joked.

"Well, I get a lot of fans asking if there could be a spinoff of just vetting. I'm like, why not? I don't know. Yeah, any reason to just do Star Wars again," Wen added.

Earlier this year, Wen recalled being disappointed that she wasn't in The Mandalorian's third season. However, she also made it clear that she trusts filmmakers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni and she understands why her bounty hunter wasn't involved in the recent episodes. The actor also expressed how her being such a fan of the franchise means that she wants to be involved in as many projects as possible.

What Is Pencils Vs Pixels About?

You can read the official description of Pencils Vs Pixels here: "Pencils Vs Pixels is a celebration of the unique magic of 2D hand-drawn animation and an exploration of how the Disney Renaissance of the late 1980s and early 1990s led to an animation boom that was quickly upended by the computer animation revolution that followed. Narrated by Ming-Na Wen, Pencils Vs Pixels features many of the legendary artists who brought these now-classic films to life as they guide us through the last few decades of animation and into the future that's yet to come."

Pencils Vs Pixels is now available to rent on various streaming platforms. Stay tuned for more updates about Star Wars.