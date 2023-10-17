Star Wars Characters That Deserve Disney+ Series After Ahsoka

Spectres The easiest and most obvious way to continue Star Wars TV after Ahsoka would be to continue exploring the paths of the various characters from the Star Wars Rebels TV series (Ahsoka and Sabine, Hera and Chopper, Ezra, and Zeb). At this point, a second season of a show called "Ahsoka" seems disingenuous, given how many characters the series actually juggled; "Spectres" is a nice double entendre that refers both to the name the Rebels characters operated under during the Imperial era – as well as the lingering issues from both Rebels and Ahsoka that are now hanging over the Star Wars Universe and need sorting out. If there's going to be any additional content to serve as a bridge between Ahsoka and the upcoming New Republic event film from Dave Filoni, this would be a good one. prevnext

Ezra Bridger (Photo: Lucasfilm) Actor Eman Esfandi impressed Star Wars Rebels fans with his portrayal of a live-action Ezra Bridger, but his role in Ahsoka was admittedly as short as it was sweet. If the Spectres show concept is too broad, there are a lot of Star Wars fans who are still itching to know what happened with Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn when they first arrived in the next galaxy – and all of the years afterward. Ahsoka never gave us the flashback bottle episode some hoped for, but a spinoff miniseries could handle that job. Aside from the main 'Ezra v Thrawn' storyline, the series could reveal more about the Force powers hidden in planet Peridea (The Ones); reveal more of the Nightsisters' history, power, and reason for allying with Thrawn, and reveal much more about how Ezra has developed as a Jedi before the final showdown comes in the New Republic movie.

Baylan Skoll (Photo: Lucasfilm) Baylan Skoll went from Star Wars henchman to breakout fan-favorite thanks to the late (and great) Ray Stevenson – but now, the franchise has a massive hole to fill in his absence. Even the bare brushstrokes of Baylan Skoll's backstory have been enough to intrigue fans – one sure way to keep the character relevant in Star Wars would be by giving him a series that explores the path he took from Jedi to Dark Jedi. A show about a younger Baylan could explore what happened when he escaped into the Unknown Regions of the galaxy to escape Order 66, and what ultimately happened to break his faith in the Jedi way and seek out a new path. It would be a bold swing for a Star Wars TV show to take – a tale of falling from grace and loss of faith with a character fans actually rally behind. Behind the scenes, a series about a young Baylan Skoll offers a more digestible format for recasting the character – with some fans already nominating Star Wars animation/gaming actor Sam Witwer to finally get his leading role in live-action.

Ben Solo (Photo: Lucasfilm) The more that we explore the New Republic Era of Star Wars in shows like Ahsoka and The Mandalorian, the harder it gets to reconcile the franchise timeline with the events of the Sequel Trilogy, decades later. Star Wars could use a good bridge piece between the two eras – and a new "Solo" series could be the thing to do it. Ben Solo is born around the time of The Mandalorian – a series chronicling his younger years could walk a perfect line between YA and adult appeal. Like Obi-Wan, a Ben Solo event series also has the power to generate massive interest based on its central character's legacy in the franchise. The series would require another round of high-stakes cameos (Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa) but it could be well worth it. Especially if this Solo TV show also helps better explain the history of Palpatine's cloning and his Snoke avatar body.

The Ones (Photo: Lucasfilm) The finale episode of Ahsoka revealed that the Gods of Mortis, aka The Ones (The Father, The Son, and The Daughter), were connected to the ancient history of planet Peridea, and the origin of the Nightsisters of Dathomir. If Dave Filoni and Lucasfilm are determined to bring this mystical story from the Clone Wars animated series into mainstream live-action, then let's just get into it already. An event series chronicling the true origins and role of The Ones is becoming more and more necessary. The Mortis Arc of Clone Wars has already sparked more confusion within the Star Wars fandom than most casual fans can stand. BONUS: this same series could do a lot to clarify the role of the Force, and if/how mortal beings can access Force powers, settling the debate The Last Jedi has sparked within the fandom.

Captain Rex (Photo: Lucasfilm) Star Wars didn't necessarily do veteran franchise actor Temuera Morrison any favor with The Book of Boba Fett series – but since he serves as the face of the entire Republic Clone Army, there's more opportunity for him to get a spotlight. Clone Captain Rex has been a staple of Star Wars storytelling in The Clone Wars, Rebels and Bad Batch animated series – and he's one of the rare characters to have survived the Galactic Civil War with enough ambiguity in his story for there to be a series based on him set after that era. Obviously, a Rex series would be a lot like Ahsoka: starting on the titular character before expanding its scope to a wider ensemble of familiar clone troopers and New Republic characters. If Morrison got to play both Rex and Boba Fett onscreen together, fans would lost their minds. Plus, it would be a perfect tie-in way to have additional heroic forces rise up and gather for the battle in the New Republic movie.

Anakin Skywalker (Photo: Lucasfilm) Hayden Christensen's return to Star Wars has been an event in and of itself, and elevated every project he's been a part of (Obi-Wan, Ahsoka) to must-see status. So why lose that momentum now? Ahsoka's pivotal fifth episode left fans with more questions and debate points about Anakin Skywalker than ever before – starting with what his current status is in the afterlife. In fact, a lot of fans now think that getting Anakin's post-death perspective on his lifetime as both the Jedi "Chosen One" and Sith Lord Darth Vader is some of the most important content that Star Wars could be exploring. Ahsoka didn't do it, but Christensen has more than earned the right to shine in the spotlight again and carry his own spinoff series.