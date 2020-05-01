Star Wars: The Clone Wars Creator Weighs in on Ahsoka in The Mandalorian Rumors

✖

If you're hoping to get answers from Star Wars: The Clone Wars creator Dave Filoni about those rumors regarding Ahsoka Tano debuting in Season Two of The Mandalorian, you'll be disappointed that he avoided addressing the issue during a recent interview when directly asked about the character. A number of reputable sources claimed that Rosario Dawson had secured the role in the upcoming season of the series, but with neither Lucasfilm nor Dawson confirming the details, fans are trying to get any details about the reports that they can, with Filoni opting to share his enthusiasm for the character and her passionate following when the subject came up.

"All those rumors! Over the years people have always asked me about that character and potential live-action possibilities," Filoni shared with Entertainment Weekly when directly asked about the character's live-action debut. "It's a real credit to the animation team and everybody that's been involved with her over the years to make a character that fans say, 'Hey, that would be great. We would want to see that.' And the debates that surround that. When we started in 2008 giving Anakin Skywalker a young Padawan wasn't at top of mind for a lot of people. It seemed a bit out of left field and risky. George [Lucas] always knew that it would work if we did it the right way. The great thing about the character is she's proved herself and earned her place among the Star Wars leads out there. So whatever the future holds, who knows? But for now, we'll get to see this ending of Clone Wars and see how that goes."

At the time of the character's debut, the prequel trilogy of films was largely considered the most divisive corners of the Star Wars fandom, resulting in an animated series set in that era being overlooked by some fans. Thanks to Filoni and the rest of the Clone Wars team, those audiences who checked out the series discovered some of the best Star Wars storytelling since the original trilogy, due in large part to Ahsoka.

The closest we've gotten to a live-action appearance from Ahsoka at this point is a vocal cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, where she was voiced by Ashley Eckstein, the voice behind the animated character dating back to her debut.

Earlier this month, Dawson herself also played coy when directly asked about the character.

“That’s no confirmation yet but when that happens, I will be very happy," Dawson admitted to Variety about the casting reports. "I’m very excited for that to be confirmed at some point." She added that if the casting did end up happening, that it would be “a million and one percent because of the fans.”

The series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars debuts on May 4th. The Mandalorian Season Two is set to premiere in October.

