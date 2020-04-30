Star Wars: The Clone Wars Finally Solves the Mystery Behind Ahsoka's Blue Lightsabers

When fans last saw Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars years ago, she dual-wielded green lightsabers, while her appearance in Star Wars Rebels saw her with white-bladed sabers. The first trailers for the final season of Clone Wars saw Ahsoka with blue-bladed sabers, igniting speculation about how the blades evolved into a new color. With the final season of the series about to come to an end, a recent episode of the series has shed light on the situation and set the record straight about the journey that her sabers went through to get back to her for these final adventures.

Despite previously surrendering her green-bladed lightsabers to the Jedi Council, in the episode "Old Friends Not Forgotten," Ahsoka reunited with Anakin Skywalker, with her former master delivering her blades to the former padawan and confirming that he took care of them and that they were "maybe a little better." Fans who are familiar with lightsabers and kyber crystals know that they often reflect traits of the owner, with Anakin having clearly influenced the weapons, whether he intended to or not.

The novel Ahsoka by E.K. Johnson details what ends up happening to the blue lightsabers, as Star Wars Rebels depicts Ahsoka with pure white lightsabers, which denotes her independent spirit. Given her conflicts with both the Jedi and the Sith, Ahsoka's neutrality with the Force is reflected in her sabers in that animated series.

Chronologically speaking, the last time fans see Ahsoka is in the series finale of Rebels, where we jump from the pre-Star Wars: A New Hope setting of the series to after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which is a similar timeframe to The Mandalorian. Earlier this year, reports emerged that Ahsoka would be making her live-action debut in the second season of the upcoming series, where she will be played by Rosario Dawson. Despite neither Lucasfilm nor Dawson confirming these reports, the character's debut has fans excited, as its something they've been hoping for ever since her debut in The Clone Wars back in 2008. The complicated nature of her character has left audiences to speculate about what color lightsabers she could potentially wield in a live-action debut.

