Star Wars: Rosario Dawson Breaks Silence on Ahsoka Tano Casting Rumors

Rosario Dawson has made her first comments on the rumor that she will be playing Ahsoka Tano in the second season of The Mandalorian on Disney+. Dawson is wrapping her role on the USA series Briarpatch and is ready to move on to new things. Speaking to Variety, she addresses the Ahsoka Tano rumors by saying that nothing has been finalized yet. “The two universes, Star Trek and Star Wars,” Dawson says. “I get in those two, I’m telling you, man, that’s it. I will just retire. And then I can just concentrate on going to school and running for office. That would be it.”

But in regards to her casting, she says “That’s no confirmation yet but when that happens, I will be very happy. I’m very excited for that to be confirmed at some point.” If it does happen, she says it would be “a million and one percent because of the fans.”

While these are Dawson’s first comments on the matter, Ashley Eckstein, who voices Ahsoka in Star Wars animation, has commented on the reports already. “Last week, a rumor was released about Ahsoka Tano being in Season Two of The Mandalorian,” Eckstein’s statement reads. “I’ve read all of your questions and comments about this story and thank you for your patience as I’ve taken the much-needed time to sort through these questions. The truth is, I am not involved in The Mandalorian. I can’t answer questions for something I have not been a part of. I am an actress and I have performed in all types of mediums; live-action film/television, theater, voice-over, hosting and it has been my dream for 14 years to continue to play Ahsoka Tano in all forms. I will continue to be grateful for opportunities to help create stories for Ahsoka Tano and I am always happy to see her legacy continued.

“I am only one member of a tremendously talented team of people that it takes to bring Ahsoka Tano to life. The final decisions for Ahsoka are not mine to make and I cannot comment on something that I truly know nothing about.”

While nothing has been confirmed, the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars does seem to be laying the groundwork for Ahsoka to appear in The Mandalorian. The new trailer for the show’s final episodes shows Ahsoka leading the charge in the Siege of Mandalore.