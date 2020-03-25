New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Clip Features Ahsoka Encountering Unexpected Hostility

After waiting nearly seven years to see the continued adventures of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, last week’s new episode kicked off a storyline featuring the beloved Jedi, with a new clip from this week’s episode of the series seeing Ahsoka earning unexpected hostility from what she assumed would be a relatively routine mission. This new development could have audiences wondering about the allegiances of a number of different characters in the series. Check out the new clip above and tune in to the all-new episode when it lands on Disney+ this Friday, with new episodes continuing to debut each week on the service.

When Trace Martez pilots her prized ship on a mysterious job arranged by her sister Rafa, Ahsoka is alarmed to learn they are transporting for the evil Pyke Syndicate. Fearing that her ship may be at risk, Trace makes a rash decision that puts them all in peril in “Deal No Deal,” an all-new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars debuting this Friday, March 27th on Disney+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Audiences first met Ahsoka when The Clone Wars premiered back in 2008, with the padawan quickly becoming a favorite among fans. While the character was revived for Star Wars Rebels following the unexpected cancellation of the original series, Ahsoka’s journey has been one of the biggest reasons fans were excited to get this final season of the series.

This animated series might not be the only Ahsoka content fans have to look forward to, as reports recently emerged that Rosario Dawson would be playing the character in Season Two of The Mandalorian. While this casting decision excited some fans, others were disappointed that Ashley Eckstein, who has voiced the character since her debut, wouldn’t be playing the live-action version of the character. Eckstein recently made a statement in regards to the reports.

“Last week, a rumor was released about Ahsoka Tano being in Season Two of The Mandalorian,” Eckstein’s statement on Instagram reads. “I’ve read all of your questions and comments about this story and thank you for your patience as I’ve taken the much-needed time to sort through these questions. The truth is, I am not involved in The Mandalorian. I can’t answer questions for something I have not been a part of. I am an actress and I have performed in all types of mediums; live-action film/television, theater, voice-over, hosting and it has been my dream for 14 years to continue to play Ahsoka Tano in all forms. I will continue to be grateful for opportunities to help create stories for Ahsoka Tano and I am always happy to see her legacy continued.”

She added, “I am only one member of a tremendously talented team of people that it takes to bring Ahsoka Tano to life. The final decisions for Ahsoka are not mine to make and I cannot comment on something that I truly know nothing about.”

Tune in to new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+ every Friday.

Are you looking forward to the new episode? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!