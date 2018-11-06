‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Was Cancelled Because It Was “Getting Really Graphic”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars was cancelled following Disney’s 2012 acquisition of Lucasfilm because the fan-favorite animated series was getting “too graphic,” says Boba Fett voice actor Daniel Logan.

“Disney, they cancelled it, I think it was getting a little too graphic — actually, it was getting really graphic,” Logan said at London Comic Con. “Boba was doing some really, really cool stuff. He started actually becoming a bounty hunter.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Logan, who portrayed a young Boba Fett in Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones before reprising his role in the animated series, added “at the time, it was just too graphic, I think, for what Disney was used to.”

“We’d actually recorded seven episodes that didn’t get aired,” Logan said, pointing to an unfinished episode that would have pit Fett against Cad Bane.

“So there was so many episodes that was coming up, and Boba was just doing some really cool stuff.”

Before the plug was pulled, the series looked to continue Fett’s development into the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy — a disappointing loss for Logan.

“I don’t cry, but I started tearing up when I saw some of these episodes and what I was doing,” he said. “So we actually recorded them… yeah, that’s all that’s left. They might come back, you never know.”

When announcing the cancellation of The Clone Wars in 2013, Lucasfilm said a decision was made to “pursue a new direction in animated programming.”

When streaming rights for the series was acquired by Netflix, vice president of content acquisition Sean Carey pointed out the series “really aged up over the years” and “went to a darker place and didn’t fit the Cartoon Network brand any longer.”

Disney would later launch the more kid-friendly Star Wars Rebels before resurrecting The Clone Wars, announcing the revival to much fanfare at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

The Clone Wars‘ 2019 revival will premiere exclusively on Disney’s streaming service.