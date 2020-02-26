Star Wars: The Clone Wars Clip Teases a “Distant Echo”

The years-long wait for Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans is finally over, as the final season has debuted on Disney+, with a new clip teasing what fans can expect in this week’s new episode, “A Distant Echo.” In addition to this upcoming episode seeing an exciting adventure with the Bad Batch, there have also been teases that the new episode will see the return of Padmé Amidala, who has largely been absent from movies and TV series in recent years. Check out the new clip below and tune in to the all-new episode when it lands on Disney+ this Friday, with new episodes continuing to debut each week on the service.

The new episode is described, “A mysterious live signal leads Jedi General Anakin Skywalker, Captain Rex, and the Bad Batch to a Techno Union facility where they make a shocking discovery! They get more than they bargained for when they find themselves trapped by Separatist forces in ‘A Distant Echo.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When trailers for the final season debuted, some fans thought they were witnessing a paradox, as Padmé appeared visibly pregnant, yet Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith depicted the moment in which Anakin learned of her pregnancy. Fans had assumed the animated series would merely depict what happened between the events of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, complicating our expectations.

Series creator Dave Filoni teased earlier this month that, while audiences think they might know the full story of the prequel trilogy, there are still surprises in store for viewers.

“We always knew that it ends with the third film,” Filoni shared with EW. “There’s no escaping that. It’s this inevitability.”

He adds, “We know what happens, [but] you don’t know precisely how it happens.”

The series debuted back in 2008, first with a theatrically released movie before the adventures were continued in a Cartoon Network series. The Clone Wars ended in 2013, with a 2014 season landing on Netflix without an entirely complete narrative, with this final season finally bringing unresolved storylines to a conclusion.

Fans likely would have preferred not to wait this long for the final season, but Filoni revealed that advances in animation over the years will make entirely new experiences possible.

“We have tools and capabilities that we did not have in the beginning of Clone Wars, just because animation’s come so far,” re producer revealed. “There are many things that we can render with nuance and detail that we just couldn’t before.”

Tune in to new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+ every Friday.

Are you looking forward to the new episode? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!