First Star Wars: The Clone Wars Final Season Episodes Get Titles and Synopses

After years of waiting, Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans will finally get to see all-new adventures featuring its beloved characters, as the reveal of the final season’s trailer earlier this week has been followed with the first details of the first episodes of the series. Keeping in tradition with Star Wars: The Mandalorian and straying from the typical streaming model of debuting all episodes of a season at once, The Clone Wars will be debuting new episodes on a weekly basis, allowing audiences to enjoy the adventures over a longer stretch of time. The final season debuts on the platform on February 21st.

Check out the first two episode titles and descriptions below.

Episode 701 – “The Bad Batch”

Captain Rex and the Bad Batch must infiltrate an enemy base on Anaxes.

Episode 702 – “A Distant Echo”

Anakin Skywalker, Rex, and the Bad Batch make a shocking discovery on Skako Minor.

One of the most critically-acclaimed entries in the Star Wars saga will be returning for its epic conclusion with 12 all-new episodes on Disney+ beginning Friday, February 21st. From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

The original series debuted back in 2008, first with a theatrically released film before Cartoon Network continued the narrative with a series. After earning five exciting seasons, The Clone Wars unexpectedly came to an end, due in part to Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm. The sixth season was never intended to be its final storyline, with its release on Netflix disappointing and frustrating fans.

Filoni found ways to bring back several Clone Wars characters with his new Star Wars Rebels series, but the various abandoned Clone Wars plot threads resulted in fans launching a number of social media campaigns to ask for the series to return in some capacity. Four years after the series ended, Filoni revealed in 2018 that a final season would finally be arriving on Disney+. With only a few weeks to go before the series returns officially, excitement is currently at an all-time high.

