‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Oscar Isaac Describes His Relationship With Carrie Fisher

The latest entry in the Star Wars saga further explores the Resistance against the First Order, adding more depth to the relationship between leader Leia Organa and her chosen successor in Poe Dameron.

Actor Oscar Isaac shared some details about his relationship with the late Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and how it extended behind the scenes, during an interview with EW.

“We’ve always been very direct with each other, you know?” said Isaac. “There was just such an honesty, and it’s a really beautiful little scene that happens here between the two of them.”

The scene in question has been glimpsed in some of the different TV spots that have been released in the build toward the film’s premiere in theaters.

One quick edit of the exchange has Poe ask the general to go on the offensive.

“Permission to jump in an X-Wing and blow something up?”

“Permission granted,” Leia replies, in one of the only lines of the character’s dialogue that has been shown in trailers and previews thus far.

Isaac joins many who have sung praise for the late actor who passed away in December 2016. With Star Wars: The Last Jedi being her last role as Leia on the big screen, it will be a bittersweet moment for fans who have watched her character throughout every movie.

Writer and director Rian Johnson has also spoken fondly of working with Fisher, and even made use of her expertise as a writer and script doctor to help tighten the script for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

In the new film, Fisher’s Leia will look at Poe as the next person to lead their efforts, though they’ll meet some internal resistance of their own. Vice Admiral Holdo, played by Laura Dern, will butt heads with the two characters and her own vision for the Resistance’s future.

We’ll see which direction the Resistance takes in a few weeks when Star Wars: The Last Jedi finally debuts in theaters on December 15.