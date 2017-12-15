‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Fashion Collections Hit Hot Topic, Torrid, and Kohl’s

Her Universe has debuted new Star Wars fashion collections to celebrate the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and they've delivered the styles in three separate waves for Hot Topic, Torrid, and Kohl's. Let's break it down:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Hot Topic's collection includes a Chewbacca cosplay vest, Captain Phasma satin bomber jacket, Rey cosplay leggings, Rey cardigan, and a BB-8 jumpsuit along with various t-shirts. Unfortunately, none of the major additions to the collection include plus size versions, but that may change down the line. You can order everything in the Her Universe x Hot Topic Star Wars collection right here. Make sure to take advantage of the 30% off Cyber Monday sale while you still can.

The good news is that if you're looking for plus size options, Torrid has them. In fact, their collection has the widest array of new styles. This includes a Rey hooded coat, a plus size version of the Rey cardigan, a Princess Leia white cape sweatshirt, a Princess Leia white puffy vest, a Darth Vader jacket, Kylo Ren skater dress, R2-D2 hoodie, and two different raincoats. You can shop everything in the Her Universe x Torrid Star Wars collection right here. Take advantage of the 25% off sale while you can.

Finally, Her Universe has added new styles to their Star Wars collection at Kohl's, including an Anorak military jacket and a wide array of shirts, hoodies, leggings, jackets and more. You can shop the entire Her Universe x Kohl's Star Wars collection right here. Again, everything is on sale right now in the wake of Cyber Monday, so you'll want to take advantage of those deals while you can. On that note, Cargo Cosmetics also produced an official Star Wars: The Last Jedi makeup collection which is a Kohl's exclusive that will only be available for a limited time. You can shop the cosmetics collection here while supplies last.