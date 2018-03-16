‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Watch Finn and Phasma Come to Life in Exclusive Featurette

The fight between Finn and Captain Phasma was easily one of the most anticipated scenes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi heading into the film’s release. Now, in celebration of the latest chapter of the Skywalker Saga coming to Blu-ray and DVD this month, you can take a journey inside the the making of this scene and witness what went into making this action sequence so memorable.

Thanks to the folks at Vizio, this exclusive scene breaks down the epic battle, and the motivation behind making this scene a key part of the film.

You can watch the full featurette in the video above!

The four-minute clip begins by cutting footage from the actual scene in the movie together with behind the scenes footage of the same sequence, showing how much changed when the special effects were added. John Boyega, who portrays Finn, talks over that footage, setting up the eventual encounter between the two characters.

Later on, Kiri Short, senior VP of story development at Lucasfilm, explains that this fight was key in the building of Finn’s character.

“I think it’s very fitting for Finn to have to confront the person who represents his old life and declare to that person he’s different no,” Short says.

The rest of the video breaks down the scene using interviews with cast and crew members including Kelly Marie Tran, Gwendoline Christie, Rian Johnson, and several others.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is currently available for purchase on Digital HD, and will be available on Blu-ray starting March 27th. You can check out the full lineup of the Blu-ray’s special features below.

Balance of the Force – Explore the mythology of the Force and why Rian Johnson chose to interpret its role in such a unique way.

interpret its role in such a unique way.

interpret its role in such a unique way. Scene Breakdowns Lighting the Spark: Creating the Space Battle – Get a close-up look at the epic space

battle, from the sounds that help propel the action, through the practical and visual

Snoke and Mirrors – Motion capture and Star Wars collide as the filmmakers take us through the detailed process of creating the movie's malevolent master villain.

through the detailed process of creating the movie’s malevolent master villain. Showdown on Crait – Break down everything that went into creating the stunning

world seen in the movie’s final confrontation, including the interplay between real-

word locations and visual effects, reimagining the walkers, designing the crystal foxes,

and much more.

Andy Serkis Live! (One Night Only) – Writer-director Rian Johnson presents two exclusive sequences from the movie featuring Andy Serkis’ riveting, raw on-set performance before his digital makeover into Snoke.

Deleted Scenes – With an introduction and optional commentary by writer-director Rian Johnson.

Audio Commentary – View the movie with in-depth feature audio commentary by writer-director Rian Johnson.

