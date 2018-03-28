‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Gets An Honest Trailer

Star Wars: The Last Jedi may be the most divisive film in the Star Wars franchise, but that hasn’t stopped the Screen Junkies team from giving it the Honest Trailer treatment. In fact, the satirical take on The Last Jedi embraces the divisiveness while still managing to poke fun at both the film and the fans.

That’s right, Star Wars fans themselves are the ones being critiqued in the roughly six-minute video.

“In a polarized world, the next installment in a franchise all about balance and non-attachment will be worshipped, hated, and obsessed about until it’s not even fun to talk about anymore: It’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” the opening narration begins and sets the critical tone for the whole trailer. You can check it out above.

The video feature almost dueling reactions to The Last Jedi, with one adamantly hating the film while the other goes a little easier on the Rian Johnson-directed film. However, despite this attempt to bring balance, the film doesn’t get off without real critique. The video levels its harshest criticisms of The Last Jedi in pretty predictable places, declaring Finn (John Boyega) and Rose’s (Kelly Marie Tran) trip to Cando Bight to be a “pointless side quest to Casino Royale” and taking issue with the fact that not only did Rey (Daisy Ridley) never really get answers about her parents but that Snoke ended up being, well, just some dead guy.

The trailer goes so far as the declare The Last Jedi the worst Star Wars movie ever — whether that declaration is itself satire, we’ll leave that up to you to decide — but for all of the critiques highlighting the division among fans the trailer cleverly reveals that there is still common ground. The dueling narrators declare their shared favorite moments of the film and turns out that even divided fans can agree on some things about The Last Jedi — one of them being Porgs.

The Last Jedi is out now on Digital HD and Blu-ray.