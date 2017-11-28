‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Laura Dern Wants to Play The “B*tchiest” Roles

The new Star Wars movie will be introducing many new characters in the conflict between the First Order and the Resistance.

The line between “good” and “bad” were clearly defined by what side someone fought on, but Laura Dern might be changing that perspective with her new character in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Vice Admiral Holdo will be in conflict with Poe Dameron and General Leia Organa in the new film. But when she was cast, she wasn’t allowed to talk about it.

“That was very hard,” Dern admitted to the Telegraph, calling the experience “profound” and “just incredible.”

“It was gorgeous,” she says. “The whole thing has just been a dream.”

The actor was a fan of the franchise since she was a child,

“Oh my God, I fell madly in love with it,” Dern said. “Princess Leia meant so much to me as this iconic, irreverent, sassy, female superhero, and that was a very new feeling for me as a kid.”

Even though she’s a huge fan of Leia, she’ll be at odds with her childhood idol in the new film.

“She’s there to shake things up,” Dern said, “which I like many of my characters to do.”

Dern spoke about her role selection and why she gravitates to certain characters.

“I love being given a character that seems the most intolerable one, the most nightmarish, the bitchiest,” Dern said. “If you start there, you’re free to do everything… I like finding heroism in the most potentially hateful person.”

The actor has a lot of potential to becoming one of the most hated “heroes” in the Star Wars galaxy when she finds herself at odds with Carrie Fisher’s iconic character. While they’re ultimately on the same side, they have very different ideas for the best way to push the Resistance forward in the fight against the First Order.

We’ll find out what those ideas entail, and just exactly where Amilyn Holdo ends up in fan opinion, when Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.