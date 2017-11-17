Snoke and Leia Strategize in New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ TV Spot

Star Wars fans are still reeling after the tragic loss if Carrie Fisher last year, awaiting her final performance in as Leia Organa in what’s sure to be a bittersweet moment for many.

But the marketing for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has only teased her appearance, not revealing any dialogue or how she figures into the story. That finally changes with this latest TV spot, showing some battles between the First Order and the Resistance.

“Permission to jump in an X-Wing and blow something up?” asks Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) to the Resistance leader.

“Permission granted,” Leia replies, cutting to scenes of Poe in his newly modified starfighter, taking the fight directly to the First Order.

The trailer also begins with a voice over from Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), saying in his gravely voice, “Darkness rises, and the light to meet it.” This is the same line that was used in the “Awake” trailer, hinting that Snoke is all to aware of the necessity of balance in the Force.

Leia and Snoke are two of the most prominent figures in Kylo Ren’s life — especially after the murder of Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens — and represent opposite ends of the spectrum in the Force. Leia has spent her life fighting against the tyranny of the Empire and now the terror of the First Order.

We don’t know what Snoke’s main agenda is at this point, but he’s probably not looking to parlay with the Resistance general any time soon.

Though Ren passed the point of no return in Episode VII when he killed his own father, he is still conflicted with between his family’s heritage and what he’s learned under the Supreme Leader. It’s most evident in that shot in the trailer when he hesitates to fire at the Resistance ship, which leads viewers to believe Leia is inside.

We’ll likely see which side ultimately wins out when Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.