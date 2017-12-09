Star Wars: New Book Reveals How Luke Reacts to Receiving a Lightsaber in ‘The Last Jedi’

In the final moments of The Force Awakens, Rey came face-to-face with the mythical Luke Skywalker, handing him his lightsaber that he lost in a duel with his father Darth Vader. Fans have waited two years to see what Luke’s reaction to this meeting would be, with a new book revealing he wasn’t entirely happy to have the weapon brought to him.

***WARNING: Spoilers below for The Last Jedi***

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the book Rey’s Journey, we might not learn what Luke’s first words are after meeting Rey, but we learn that he tosses his former lightsaber into the water surrounding Ahch-To.

According to the book, “Luke did not want his lightsaber. Luke threw the lightsaber over a cliff! Then Luke walked away. Rey was shocked.”

We’ve seen Rey wield the lightsaber in promotional materials for the film, so we knew the weapon wouldn’t be destroyed for good, but we didn’t think Luke would be so angered at the weapon’s appearance that he’d throw it into the ocean.

This sequence could potentially explain the moments we’ve seen in trailers with Rey emerging from the water, having to go for a swim to retrieve the heirloom.

The first teaser for The Last Jedi hinted at Luke’s new outlook on life, with his dialogue expressing a much darker perspective than what we saw of him in Return of the Jedi. Audiences are still unaware of what Luke has been up to since the death of his father, but Mark Hamill crafted a tragic backstory for the character to help motivate his performance.

“I wrote lots and lots of scenarios,” Hamill told Entertainment Weekly. “I made notes that he fell in love with a woman who was a widow and had this young child.”

Sadly, this glimmer of hope was quickly extinguished.

“He left the Jedi to raise this young child and marry this woman,” Hamill revealed. “And the child got hold of a lightsaber and accidentally killed himself.”

Fans who tried to fill in the gaps of what Luke has been up to since Return of the Jedi might not have created such a tragic backstory, but Hamill’s narrative would explain his self-imposed exile and want nothing to do with the weapon that caused him so much suffering.

“It’s nothing to do with the story, but when I think about gun violence and you read these tragic stories of kids getting hold of their parents’ guns and killing a sibling or themselves, I mean, I had to go to really dark places to get where Luke needed to be for this story,” Hamill explained of his motivations.

Fans will find out if Luke uses a lightsaber at all when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

[H/T Imgur]