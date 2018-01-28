‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ To Pass $1.3 Billion at Box Office

The latest entry in the Star Wars saga is already the most successful film at the box office in 2017, and it continues to add to its impressive haul.

After another multi-million dollar weekend, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is expected to have made over $1.3 billion dollars in its theatrical run. Already sitting at an impressive $1.299 billion according to Box Office Mojo, it should easily cross that milestone by the time Sunday’s numbers come in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While writer and director Rian Johnson’s entry in the Star Wars franchise is ranked as the most successful movie of 2017, it’s also currently sitting at 9th place on the list of top worldwide grosses of all time, just behind Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Deathly Hallows Part 2 closed its theatrical run with $1.34 billion at the box office, and it remains to be seen if Star Wars: The Last Jedi has the legs to surpass it. Forbes estimates Lucasfilm‘s flick will end its run with $1.32 billion — just under the last Harry Potter movie.

People are still seeing the film, and it’s likely to make a total of $4.3 million this weekend alone, pushing it past that $1.3 billion mark. But it could have been much better had the film not completely flopped in the People’s Republic of China.

Star Wars movies tend to perform poorly in the Middle Kingdom, but The Last Jedi’s run was dismal. After being dropped from a majority of theaters in just two weeks, it seems to have had a major impact on Disney and Lucasfilm’s strategy for the Chinese market.

It’s recently been revealed that the next film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, has been renamed for China, dropping the phrase “Star Wars” from the title altogether. Instead, it will be marketed and distributed as Ranger Solo, hoping not to scare audiences away for being a part of the long-running Star Wars franchise.

Despite its failure in China, Star Wars: The Last Jedi was a bonafide hit and box office sensation nearly everywhere else in the world. Disney claims five of the movies in the list of top 10 highest grossing movies worldwide.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters.