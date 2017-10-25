‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Art Shows Chewie And R2-D2 Chilling With Some Porgs

As the release date for the next film in the Star Wars saga gets closer and closer, more information and imagery about the movie is starting to trickle out.

A trio of new art pieces just surfaced, showcasing the Resistance, the First Order, and the Ahch-To crew, preparing fans for their inevitable clash in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Check out the images below!

The first one is the most adorable of them all. Sure, it shows key figures in the Resistance like Poe Dameron, Finn, Rose Tico, and the lightsaber-wielding Rey. But it also shows R2-D2 and Chewbacca just lounging, hanging out with some porgs.

Are these pet porgs or food porgs? Who knows! Maybe they’re adopting them or maybe they’re just hanging out before the inevitable porg roast. It’s hard to say at this point, but the image is pretty damn cute.

Luke Skywalker and Rey are both featured on the rocky islands of Ahch-To in the next one, with the Millennium Falcon flying overhead. And, of course, those delicious and adorable porgs litter the area.

Lucasfilm really wants people to remember that porgs are a big deal, apparently. It’s almost like they’re key in the merchandising and there’s a major holiday coming up, or something. Who knows!

And finally, the villainous First Order feature in the final image. While Supreme Leader Snoke is surprisingly absent, Kylo Ren and General Hux loom large. There are also some cool renditions of Captain Phasma, a Praetorian Guard, and the new Executioner-class Stormtrooper.

You can tell they’re evil because they’re not surrounded by porgs.

The new art comes courtesy of Star Wars: The Last Jedi-themed jigsaw puzzles from Ravensburger Games. So while there likely aren’t any heavy story implications hidden in the images, at least we get some sweet, serene scenes of the galaxy’s most delicious bird-like creature!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.