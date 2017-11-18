Finn Awakens In New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ TV Spot

The defected Stormtrooper known as Finn suffered a life-threatening blow at the hands of Kylo Ren during the climax of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Taken back to heal at the Resistance base on D’Qar, Finn was unconscious when Rey left to find Luke Skywalker, and fans didn’t get to see his reaction. But now a new TV spot for Star Wars: The Last Jedi reveals what happens when Finn wakes up. Take a look in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the new spot, Finn is getting patched up in a healing pod when he suddenly wakes up, screaming out for Rey.

The clip jumps to a scene with Poe Dameron and Finn speaking, during which Poe says “You must have a thousand questions.” But Finn asks only one:

“Where’s Rey?”

The clip then shows some footage we’ve already seen, such as Rey delivering Luke’s lightsaber, Poe’s speech about burning the First Order, and Finn saying that he was “raised to fight.”

We’re not sure if Rey and Finn will have a reunion in the new movie, especially since the two take drastically different paths early on. While Rey will be training with Luke Skywalker on Ahch-To, learning the ways of the Force, Finn will go on an undercover mission to infiltrate the First Order.

In order to succeed, he enlists the help of a scrappy Resistance mechanic named Rose Tico and a mysterious person named DJ, two new characters in the Star Wars universe. After a visit to the new casino-like world of Canto Bight, the group disguises as First Order officers in order to sneak behind enemy lines, though it doesn’t all work out as Finn is seen dueling Captain Phasma as explosions rage around them.

While some might be worried that The Last Jedi won’t reunite Rey and Finn, take note that some shots on the planet Crait feature the Millennium Falcon flying through its mineral-filled crevices, and other scenes show Finn piloting a speeder going up against Assault Walkers and TIE Fighters.

So we might actually get to see the entire group come together on Crait, along with a reunion of Skywalker siblings.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.