Star Wars: Disney Reveals ‘The Last Jedi’ Comes to Star Tours in November

Star Wars fans who hope to completely immerse themselves in the world of The Last Jedi will have the opportunity to visit the planet Crait when Star Tours incorporates an all-new segment into the ride beginning November 17 at Disneyland park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, on November 22 at Disneyland Paris and on December 15 at Tokyo Disneyland.

The original Star Tours ride debuted at Disneyland in 1987, marking the first time the park incorporated a non-Disney property into a permanent attraction. In 2005, George Lucas announced the ride’s renovation, with the updated version of the ride debuting in 2011.

The experience currently incorporates segments that range from Phantom Menace to The Force Awakens, visiting a variety of planets made famous throughout the franchise.

The update to the ride isn’t the only new experience coming to Disney fans this fall, as an all-new VR experience will debut at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort.

StarWars.com describes the new VR experience, Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, as follows: “Under the orders of the budding rebellion, your team will travel to the molten planet of Mustafar. Your mission is to recover Imperial intelligence vital to the rebellion’s survival. Alongside the pragmatic droid K-2S0, your team must navigate through an enemy facility walking into danger at every turn. Disguised as stormtroopers, grab your blaster, solve puzzles, and fight giant lava monsters in an effort to fulfill your team’s orders.”

“At THE VOID, we combine the magic of illusions, advanced technology and virtual reality to create fully immersive social experiences that take guests to new worlds,” Curtis Hickman, co-founder and chief creative officer at THE VOID, explained earlier this year. “A truly transformative experience is so much more than what you see with your eyes; it’s what you hear, feel, touch, and even smell. Through the power of THE VOID, guests who step into Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire won’t just see this world, they’ll know that they are part of this amazing story.“

The experience debuts at Walt Disney World Resort on December 16th and at Disneyland Resort on January 5, 2018.

You can purchase tickets for the VR experience at TheVoid.com.

[H/T Disney Parks Blog]