Kylo Ren Is Also Confused By ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer In Reaction Video

The latest trailer for the upcoming Star Wars movie was full of “holy sh*t” moments. But few were as shocking as that closing shot in which it appears that Kylo Ren extends a hand out to Rey.

In fact, that moment was surprising even to Kylo Ren himself.

A new video from the Auralnauts shows the leader of the Knights of Ren reacting to the new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, making humorous comments and observations. Check it out in the video above.

Ren does make a good point in the video: seriously, when did everyone become obsessed with the word “raw?”

Throughout the video, the former Ben Solo has some observations that most fans commented on. But that’s the nature of the editing of the trailer, done in a way to make fans ask questions without giving away any answers.

It’s easy to guess what his favorite parts are and what parts he doesn’t like. It’s all in line with Auralnauts other videos, such as “Kylo Ren Reviews Rogue One” and “Kylo Ren Outtakes from The Force Awakens.”

It’s safe to say that Kylo Ren has become one of the video producers’ favorite characters, though they also made waves with a hilarious “translation” of R2-D2’s dialogue in Star Wars: A New Hope.

One of the highlights of that video pointed out the inconsistencies in the timeline and storytelling in a funny exchange after Obi-Wan Kenobi says he doesn’t remember the droid.

“You seriously don’t remember me? After everything we’ve been through? The arena on Geonosis? The daring raid on General Grievous’ ship to rescue Chancellor Palpatine? What about the time we first met when I repaired Queen Amidala’s star cruiser just in time to escape the Trade Federation blockade? NONE OF THIS RING’S A BELL TO YOU?”

We’ll see if Luke Skywalker remembers R2-D2, and how Auralnauts’ Kylo Ren reacts to the new movie, when Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.