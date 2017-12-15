Star Wars Brings Back Fan-Favorite The Last Jedi Character

✖

The sequel trilogy as a whole introduced Star Wars fans to a number of compelling characters, with Star Wars: The Last Jedi also specifically delivering viewers memorable figures. Outside of the live-action films, other pieces of Star Wars media have found ways to connect the dots between all corners of the Skywalker Saga, with the current "War of the Bounty Hunters" comic event serving as one of the best pieces of connective tissue across all corners of the galaxy far, far away. In Star Wars #14, which is on shelves now, fans were delighted to see an unexpected appearance from a fan-favorite The Last Jedi character.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Star Wars #14

Currently set between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Leia, Luke, and Chewbacca are all attempting to track down Boba Fett to rescue Han Solo from carbonite. Leia learns that Han has been seized by the Crimson Dawn thanks to a message from Amilyn Holdo, who audiences met in The Last Jedi under her title of Vice Admiral Holdo.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

While Holdo might not currently play an integral component of the narrative, with the event having only recently launched, we surely can't rule out a return.

In The Last Jedi, Holdo made an impact for taking over as the commander of the Resistance while Leia was incapacitated. Leia specifically naming her as the leader of the group clearly bodes well for Holdo's abilities, which would go on to include her heroic sacrifice by jumping to hyperspace through a group of The First Order ships, critically incapacitating them.

Various other pieces of Star Wars media would go on to detail more about Leia and Amilyn's connection to one another over the years.

This isn't the first unexpected appearance in the War of the Bounty Hunters event, as the first issue of Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters featured Qi'ra revealing herself as the leader of the Crimson Dawn, offering audiences one of the only updates we've gotten about the character since her debut in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The overall event will be spanning across virtually all Star Wars titles and runs through October.

Stay tuned for details the War of the Bounty Hunters event.

