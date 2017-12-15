The Last Jedi Star Laura Dern Open to Star Wars Return

✖

While Star Wars: The Last Jedi was a somewhat divisive movie among franchise fans, the 2017 film did introduced to live action a character who remains popular — Vice-Admiral Amilyn Holdo. Played in The Last Jedi by Laura Dern, the Holdo's fate was seemingly left open-ended when, in her final moments, Holdo turned her ship towards the First Order and jumped into hyperspace, destroying all the vessels in her way. Fans have come up with all kinds of theories about how Holdo could have survived that move and many fans would love to see the character return in any capacity — even in a prequel story if necessary — and Dern herself is open to it. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak, Dern said bringing Holdo back is something to take up with Kathleen Kennedy.

"I mean, we can ask Kathy Kennedy, same person who helped me create Dr Ellie Sattler" Dern said.

When it was suggested that the perfect Star Wars return for Dern's Holdo would be in a project directed by Bryce Dallas Howard — who not only co-stars with Dern in the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion but has her own considerable Star Wars resume herself — Dern was on board.

"Exactly, I love it," Dern affirmed. "That's amazing."

This isn't the first time that Dern has said that she'd be open to playing Holdo again. Dern previously said that she would be eager to learn about the future or even the past of the character because she loved playing her so much.

"I'm eager to learn about the future — or the past — of this character only because I loved playing her so much it would be heartbreaking not to have an experience of playing her again," the actress confessed. "Whether or not there's an escape pod — unfortunately I'm not the one that knows!"

For now, it's unclear if there are any plans for Holdo to make any additional appearances in the Star Wars universe. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker closed out the "Skywalker saga" and current Disney+ Star Wars offerings are exploring a different period within the setting — one which would likely see a different actor playing Holdo should the character appear. However, Dern is reprising another iconic character for Jurassic World Dominion, bringing back Dr. Ellie Sattler from Jurassic Park, something she spoke to ComicBook.com about as well.

"Luckily, they were very open to those and in agreement, and it was very important to Colin [Trevorrow], who cares deeply about the environment, and I think feels proud and grateful that we have a seamless opportunity in this franchise to talk about what's most important right now, in terms of protecting our home, Earth," Dern said. "It's embedded in this franchise. It's in the original book. So, it was a seamless conversation. But to me, how she'd evolved in her area of science that she had studied as a paleontologist, our former extinction, and would have evolved as a soil scientist whose focus would be climate change to avoid another extinction. Made perfect sense and he agreed completely. And she wouldn't not be an activist. It's Dr. Ellie Sattler, come on. And if boys want to join her and use their voice, they might have an amazing experience. But they better abandon dig sites and get with the program and start saving the world."

