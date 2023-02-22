Star Wars: The Mandalorian Black Series Bo-Katan Kryze Electronic Helmet Is 26% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) will be returning for Season 3 of the Star Wars: The Mandalorian series on Disney+. Hasbro's electronic helmet replica is based on the look of her armor in the live-action series, and includes electronic features like a drop-down rangefinder, 2 red LEDs that flash in a "hunting" pattern, and a white LED-illuminated heads-up display (HUD).

As for Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 it will debut on Disney+ March 1st 2023. At the end of Season 2, tensions between Bo-Katan Kryze and Din Djarin first arose when Mando defeated Moff Gideon and won the Darksaber. The Darksaber's ownership is directly tied to the leadership of the Mandalorian people and the reclamation of Mandalore as their homeworld; by winning the saber instead of Bo-Katan, Mando interrupted her plan to re-establish herself and her house as the ruling power of Mandalore. It appears that everything is set up for a clash between the two with the future of Mandalore hanging in the balance. But, according to Pedro Pascal, Din Djarin will not immediately acclimate to a leadership role:

"If he is stepping into a leadership position, he's reluctant to do so," Pascal told Total Film. "I don't think that there's anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they're capable of, and who they are. That part has been really, really fun. Also, from my point of view, there's so many searchable ways to find the tonality of that. I just tried to achieve the subtleties of that kind of character development."

On the other hand, Katee Sackhoff says Bo-Katan Kryze will be none too happy to see Mando becoming a leader: "Anytime you have a goal and you don't succeed, I think you reevaluate."