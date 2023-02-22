The Mandalorian Season 3 Character Posters Feature Grogu, Bo-Katan and Greef Karga

Some of your favorite Star Wars heroes are back in new character posters for Season 3 of The Mandalorian. Lucasfilm and Disney+ are counting down the days until Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns. The hit series helped launch a new Star Wars franchise when Disney+ debuted, introducing new characters along with some returning favorites like Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka. The third season promises some exciting new adventures for Din Djarin / The Mandalorian, as he and Grogu travel to the legendary planet of Mandalore. In celebration of The Mandalorian Season 3, Disney+ has shared new looks at four central characters.

"New character posters for #TheMandalorian and #Grogu, #BoKatan and #GreefKarga have arrived. The new season starts streaming March 1 on #DisneyPlus," a tweet from the official Disney+ Twitter account reads. The Twitter thread includes posters of The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) holding Grogu close to his side, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) with her Mandalorian helmet off, and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) dressed in regal clothing.

(Photo: Disney+)

(Photo: Disney+)

(Photo: Disney+)

The Mandalorian Season 3 Teaser Released

Ahead of the show's grand return, Disney+ released the "go home" teaser trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3. The footage opens with a Mando narration, as he notes that he's "going to Mandalore." Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan comes into frame, telling Mando that "there's nothing left," possibly hinting that Mandalore as a planet has been decimated. She then instructs him to "go home" as Grogu looks on concerned.

More flashbacks from the prequels era come into frame, as numerous Jedi wielding green lightsabers await a mystery character that is slicing through a door. This could be from Order 66, which would make that mystery character likely to be Anakin Skywalker. The footage concludes with Mando battling a shadowy figure.

Details beyond the return to Mandalore are being kept very close to the vest. Seasons 1 and 2 antagonist Moff Gideon has been absent from all marketing material, but actor Giancarlo Esposito has emphasized that his villain is coming back in a big way.

"You're going to get some Moff Gideon. I mean, I always want more Moff Gideon — I've got to be honest with you! But, you know, you're going to get a good amount of Moff Gideon," Esposito said last month. "You always want to see the phoenix rise from the ashes. Or, you want to see a nefarious villain rise from the ashes. And believe me, he will."

The Mandalorian Season 3 debuts March 1st on Disney+.