The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff Cancels Con Appearance for Season 3 Reshoots

It appears Star Wars: The Mandalorian is undergoing some reshoots for the highly-anticipated third season, which will likely arrive on Disney+ early next year. Filming had previously wrapped on the new installment of the popular Star Wars series, but some of the actors on the show recently returned to the set for some additional production. Katee Sackhoff, who plays Bo-Katan Kryze, will likely have a bigger role in Season 3 and was shooting as recently as this weekend.

Sackhoff was scheduled to appear at Fan Expo in Denver over the weekend, but was unable to make it to the convention. She apologized to fans in a video, saying she was still working on a TV show. While she didn't specify exactly which show she was filming, she clearly implied that it was The Mandalorian, going as far as to end the video with one of the show's popular catchphrases, "This is the way."

"I ended up working much, much later on a little show we all know and love and it made it quite difficult for me to get myself to the convention in time," Sackhoff said in the video.

The second season of The Mandalorian ended with Din Djarin retrieving the darksaber from Moff Gideon, and learning that it could only be rightfully acquired through combat. Given the importance of the weapon, Bo-Katan believes it belongs in her hands, so she can lead Mandalore. This presents an interesting conflict between the two characters, one that could be central to the story of Season 3.

"It sure seems that way, doesn't it?" Sackhoff told ComicBook.com at Star Wars Celebration. "I think one of the coolest things about our show is how we openly accept how it takes a team to create these characters. Working with Pedro and Brendan [Wayne] and Lateef [Crowder] is, each one of the brings a different expertise to that suit as myself with all of my stunt doubles. There were no less than five women in my suit this season because everyone has a different level of expertise and it's really important to the fans to make sure that these characters come across capable and that they come across with the right experience and it takes multiple different people to do that. Most of my days are filled with Brendan Wayne and he and I have a lot of fun together."

