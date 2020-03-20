Star Wars: The Best Fan Art of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano for The Mandalorian

Fans of the Star Wars franchise received some shocking news earlier today when it was reported that The Mandalorian will be adding Rosario Dawson as the fan-favorite Clone Wars character Ahsoka Tano when it returns for Season 2 on Disney+. The flagship series for the streaming service already includes contributions from executive producer Dave Filoni, who helped create the character and charted her journey through series such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Because Dawson’s name has been tossed about in connection with fan-casting for a live-action version, fans have already produced many different depictions of the actress as the Jedi outcast.

In celebration of the news that Dawson will likely dual-wield a pair of lightsabers in the new season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, we’ve compiled some of the best fan art of this depiction of the character.

While many fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars are supportive of seeing Ahsoka’s voice actress Ashley Eckstein play the part in live-action as well, there’s been growing support over the last few years to see Dawson in the role. Dawson herself has expressed some enthusiasm for such an opportunity, though she’s been cagey about whether or not she’s actually been in talks with Lucasfilm over the possibility.

It seems we now know why, as Dawson is set to join the Star Wars galaxy as a character that many have been clamoring to see in live-action in the years since her debut.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 is currently on track to premiere on Disney+ in October.

Read on to see some of the best fan art depicting Dawson as Ahsoka Tano.

