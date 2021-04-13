Star Wars: Katee Sackhoff Reveals How Another Life Season 2 Impacted The Mandalorian

✖

Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was filled with no shortage of surprises, including Katee Sackhoff's live-action debut as Bo-Katan Kryze. The fan-favorite Clone Wars character ended up playing a pretty pivotal role in the events of Season 2, all while bringing some epic and entertaining new facets to her character. Sackhoff, who also voiced the character in animation, is no stranger to live-action science fiction adventures, with roles on Battlestar Galactica, The Flash, and the currently-running Netflix series Another Life. As Sackhoff revealed in a recent interview with Looper, filming on Season 2 of Another Life was scheduled to occur shortly after she was finished on The Mandalorian, and that schedule had an unexpected effect on her Bo-Katan costume.

"Toward the end of shooting, I was training for Another Life, and I was shrinking in my wardrobe," Sackhoff revealed. "I started to get a little flat butt. I started to get like diaper butt in my Mandalorian costume because I was losing so much. We had to put me in booty shapers and take it in. They had to take my suit in quite a bit because I was like getting into Niko shape, and all of a sudden, Bo-Katan was withering away."

In the same interview, Sackhoff spoke about the experience of trying on her Mandalorian costume for the first time, and the way that it resonated with producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

"The first day that I put it on was the craziest experience because I was there with Dave. And he and I then went and showed Favreau," Sackhoff revealed. "But you could see, Dave and I, we were just like kids in a candy store. I was like, 'Oh, my god.' I've been playing this character for 10 years. She's been animated. Like, 'This is so crazy.' I looked exactly like her. And it felt like a birth to him, this character that he had drawn has all of a sudden crowned and been birthed. And he was like, 'This is amazing.' It was one of the neatest experiences for both of us. I was so glad that he had it. Then we went in and we showed Jon. He was very excited, but then he got mister-on-point. He was like, 'Well, we need to do this. We need to do this. Should we do this? What are your thoughts on that? Should we do this? Guys, on task here. Should we do this? Should we do this? Let's calm down.' He's like a voice of reason over there."

