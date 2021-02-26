The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff Reveals the Biggest Challenge of Bringing Bo-Katan to Life

✖

Actress Katee Sackhoff has been voicing Bo-Katan Kryze for years, first in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and then in Star Wars Rebels, so one would think that when it came to playing the character in live-action for The Mandalorian, she'd take to it quite quickly, though Sackhoff recently admitted one of the biggest challenges was figuring out how the well-known character would walk. Up until Bo-Katan's Season 2 debut, Sackhoff never even had to think about her character's body language, which presented her with some unexpected obstacles when she finally played the character. Sackhoff appeared this weekend at the Topps WinterCon, which you can check out on their Twitch channel.

"I was drastically underprepared and I didn't know that, it caught me off guard -- I memorized my dialogue, I obviously knew her backstory. I was completely prepared, I thought, to play the character and I showed up for my first day and I hadn't even considered how she was going to walk and talk," Sackhoff shared with ComicBook.com in support of WinterCon. "Because I had seen her move in my head because I had seen animated Bo move and then I realized, 'Katee, you have never actually walked and talked as this person, really, at the same time.'"

She continued, "And it took a second for me to figure it out and, thank God, my first day was with Bryce Dallas Howard and she really took the care and the time to not only help me get the nerves out of my system, because I was incredibly nervous, but to settle down and find the character. Because, like I said, I thought I already had."

Funnily enough, for as much as fans have enjoyed Sackhoff's vocal performance of Bo-Katan over the years, the actress was nervous that another actress like Scarlett Johansson would ultimately be the one to bring the character to life in their live-action debut.

