Star Wars: The Mandalorian Episode 4 Enlists Gina Carano’s Cara Dune

Star Wars: The Mandalorian adds Gina Carano's ex-rebel shock trooper Cara Dune in Episode 4, releasing Friday, Nov. 29. In Episode 3, "The Sin," the titular Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) went against the Bounty Hunters' Guild to rescue The Child — informally known as "Baby Yoda" — narrowly escaping a gunfight with Greef Carga (Carl Weathers) and other would-be assassins. After teaming with bounty hunting droid IG-11 (voice of Taika Waititi) in the series premiere, the Mandalorian will again get another temporary partner when he encounters Dune. According to the Episode 4 synopsis, "The Mandalorian teams up with an ex-soldier to protect a village from raiders."

"She's gone from planet to planet," Carano previously told EW. "She's a loner. She's strong. She runs into the Mandalorian on one of these planets that she's hiding out on and thinks that he's there to take her in and then their relationship escalates from there."

In an interview with Us Weekly, the former MMA fighter further described her character who fought under the Rebellion:

"She just really loves the adrenaline of the war, so when that all dies down, she's kind of stuck. All the excitement's gone, so she goes out from the outer realm," she said. "She does little hustling jobs for money, and she's a loner. She keeps to herself, she doesn't really trust anyone; she just sticks to herself."

Dune and the Mandalorian could get on swimmingly — eventually — as both are nomadic loners who earn a living engaging in deadly professions.

"It's a really great first meeting, let's just say," Carano added of the first encounter in Episode 4. "I think people will truly enjoy their dynamic. There isn't a lot I can say about it, but I can say that working with Pedro Pascal … He's just an absolute favorite. He really stands out in this quiet confidence that he has on-screen, and when you meet him off-screen, he is so goofy and so fun and has the heart of a child. He's an incredible actor."

