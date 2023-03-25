Star Wars: The Mandalorian Featured Another Sneaky Jar Jar Binks Easter Egg

Disney+ has already released the first four episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3, and it has already pushed Star Wars forward in a major way. The Mandalorian's latest episode gave us our first in-canon look at Kelleran Beq (Ahmed Best), who saves Grogu from the Sith during the events of Order 66. Best has been involved with Star Wars for quite some time now, and for those of you that don't know, he is the man behind Jar Jar Binks. Best appearing in the series as Kelleran Beq may be a major nod to Jar Jar Binks, but it turns out that there might've been another easter egg pointing towards the beloved Star Wars character.

What is The Mandalorian's Second Jar Jar Binks Easter Egg?

When Kelleran Beq saves Grogu from an untimely death, he leads him to a friend's ship, and that ship may look familiar to fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. As Forbes points out, the ship that we see Grogu and Kelleran Beq escaping in is being protected by Naboo guards. The ship in question just so happens to be Jar Jar's ship.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now.

