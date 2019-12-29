Star Wars: The Mandalorian Finale Scores Rare 100% Positive Rating on Rotten Tomatoes

The season finale of The Mandalorian has finally arrived and judging by the initial response online, most people thoroughly enjoyed it. According to Rotten Tomatoes, everyone enjoyed it, as a matter of fact. As of this writing, “Redemption” has a perfect 100 percent Fresh rating with over a dozen reviews counted; exactly 14 reviews have been submitted from Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall to Polygon’s Charlie Hall and Forbes‘ Erik Kain and every critic involved gave the final episode of The Mandalorian Season One a glowing review.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis was floored by the episode, saying it was a “thrilling, hopeful” ride.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s all so impressively executed, resulting in the best Star Wars content in years,” Davis writes. “The Mandalorian’s pace of storytelling is masterful, with each entry earning a well-timed action sequence that appears to be above television standards. A man whose face is not seen until the final episode is made to be interestingly human and his allies each have their own respective highlights in the final episodes. And, well, Baby Yoda is just adorable every time it graces the screen — especially when it is saving the day in epic fashion. The show is a well-balanced adventure through the galaxy, full of hope, thrills, and triumph.”

Production is well underway for the show’s sophomore outing, which is expected to hit Disney+ sometime late next year. Disney fan-favorite filmmaker Jon Favreau will remain at the helm of the series, much to the excitement of Disney boss Bob Iger. According to Iger, Favreau is the closest thing to George Lucas Star Wars fans have seen.

“One, use it to make the product and the stories that you tell more compelling to the audience. I can’t think of a better example of someone who did that than George Lucas, for instance, using technology to tell a better story,” Iger recently told The Star Wars Show. “And that’s obviously what we saw in 1977, when we got to see the first Star Wars film. The second was, let’s use technology to distribute our content to people in not only more effective ways, but more compelling ways for them, more satisfying ways for them. I think Disney+ speaks great volumes about both of those.”

The entire first season of The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.

What was your favorite moment from the show’s first season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!