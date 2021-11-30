Star Wars: The Mandalorian Hooded Luke Skywalker Funko Pop Exclusive Is up for Pre-Order

Disney / Lucasfilm’s Bring Home the Bounty program is a weekly event that highlights new Star Wars products – with an emphasis on The Mandalorian and the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett series on Disney+. This week is a big one for Funko fans. Two new Star Wars Funko Pops have gone up for pre-order, and both are exclusives. Get ready to grab the Hooded Luke Pop figure based on his surprise appearance in the Mandalorian, and Jar Jar Binks from The Clone Wars!

As noted, the Hooded Luke Skywalker Funko Pop figure is based on Mark Hamill’s surprising return in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale episode “Chapter 16: The Rescue”. In addition to the hood, the Pop figure also features a glow-in-the-dark lightsaber. It’s an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $14.99 with a release date set for February 2022.

The Hooded Luke Funko Pop follows a common figure of Luke Skywalker holding Grogu with his hood down that was unveiled back in September alongside Pop figures of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand on Jabba’s throne, zen Grogu (with lights and sound), Marshal Cobb Vanth, and more. Details about that wave can be found here.

The second Star Wars Funko Pop figure release in this week’s Bring Home the Bounty wave is Jar Jar Binks from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. If you have a soft spot for this controversial creature, you can pre-order one here at GameStop (exclusive) for $11.99 while itlasts. It’s set for release in January 2022.

Note that Funko has recently released the first official Pop figures from the upcoming Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett. The collection includes Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and you can get all of the details right here. We expect to see more Funko Pops from the series (especially spoilery ones) after the premiere on December 29th.