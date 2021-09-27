Funko’s New Star Wars: The Mandalorian Pop Figure Wave Is the One You’ve Been Waiting For

If you were wondering when Funko would get around to delivering Pop figures based on some of the biggest moments from Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+, you’ll be happy to know that today is the day. Mando Monday is back, and it includes Pop figures of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand on Jabba’s throne and a Pop of zen Grogu aka Baby Yoda using the Force (with lights and sound!). Naturally, there’s also a Pop figure based on the earth shattering return of Luke Skywalker, who whisks Grogu off for Jedi training.

Other Star Wars: The Mandalorian Funko Pop figures in the common wave include The Marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) with an opportunity to score an unmasked Chase, and Fennic Shand (Ming-Na Wen). Pre-orders for all of these Pop figures are live here at Entertainment Earth and they should be here at Walmart soon. Now, let’s talk exclusives.

First up we have the Dark Trooper blasting off with Grogu Funko Pop exclusive, which you can pre-order here at Entertainment Earth. They also have an exclusive hologram variant of Mando, which can be pre-ordered here. Walmart has Boba Fett without a helmet, a Mando variant is coming soon to the Funko Shop, and the “Frog Lady” will be available here Walgreens soon.

But wait, there’s more! In addition to the Pop figures, Funko’s Loungefly brand launched Pin sets with designs based on the original trilogy, The Mandalorian, animated series logos (Clone Wars, Rebels, and Bad Batch), and Rogue One. These pin sets are also Entertainment Earth exclusives, and you can grab them here while they last. Walmart is also launching a Mandalorian pin set and coin purse that you can pre-order right here.

The first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are streaming now on Disney+. Season 3 will begin streaming at some point in 2022. However, fans will have The Book of Boba Fett to tide them over when it debuts on Disney+ later this year. Technically, the Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) with Fennec Shand Pop Moment is first Funko release from the new series.

“[I] can’t say anything about it at all right now, but it’s coming out in December … Wait until you see what’s coming,” director Robert Rodriguez detailed to Collider in August. “It’s going to blow your mind. That’s all I can say. I can talk it up all I want, because I know it over-delivers. It way over-delivers. People are going to be so pumped when they see it.”

