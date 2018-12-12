Star Wars

Star Wars: Internet Reacts to Latest ‘The Mandalorian’ Casting News

Lucasfilm has confirmed that Pedro Pascal will be playing the main character in Star Wars: The […]

Lucasfilm has confirmed that Pedro Pascal will be playing the main character in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which many fans had already assumed after months of speculation about his involvement in the series. While this news might not have surprised fans, the recent casting announcement revealed that Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, and Giancarlo Esposito were all joining the series in unspecified roles. Understandably, these actors’ prominent roles in various corners of pop culture led to some hilarious reactions on the internet.

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

