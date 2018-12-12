Star Wars: Internet Reacts to Latest ‘The Mandalorian’ Casting News

Lucasfilm has confirmed that Pedro Pascal will be playing the main character in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which many fans had already assumed after months of speculation about his involvement in the series. While this news might not have surprised fans, the recent casting announcement revealed that Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, and Giancarlo Esposito were all joining the series in unspecified roles. Understandably, these actors’ prominent roles in various corners of pop culture led to some hilarious reactions on the internet.

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Thank You

To whoever it was at Lucasfilm responsible for putting Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, and Nick Nolte together in The Mandalorian…thank you — Miles Surrey (@HKSurrey) December 12, 2018

I Am Not Afraid

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN



EXT. MANDALORE – DAY



CARL WEATHERS fires a blaster at WERNER HERZOG’s hip.



WERNER HERZOG

It was not a significant blast; I am not afraid. — hikikomori povich (@SarahSahim) December 12, 2018

Spaceport Bar

INT. SPACEPORT BAR — DAY

Carl Weathers: There’s still plenty of meat on that bone!

Giancarlo Esposito: I reject this inferior, poorly made chicken meal.

Werner Herzog: The void of space will negate our every desire.

Carl Weathers: Well, I’ll eat this chicken taco if you won’t — Mo Ryan (@moryan) December 12, 2018

No Lightsaber Necessary

“Did I have a lightsaber in Siberia?” – Werner Herzog as Werner Herzog (THE MANDALORIAN). pic.twitter.com/xnREXJsw73 — Harris Dang (@FilmMomatic) December 12, 2018

Get the Stew Going

Werner Herzong okay sure … but CARL WEATHERS!?!?! The Mandalorian is going to have a stew going. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 12, 2018

Unbelievably Good

The casting for #TheMandalorian is simply unbelievably good.

Freaking CARL WEATHERS ! ?? pic.twitter.com/FQlDI9Qq84 — ?‍? Rick Hunter ? (@CarlMarsalis) December 12, 2018

It Really Is Going

Upon hearing Carl Weathers is going to be in The Mandalorian. pic.twitter.com/yhEezxqjRl — Jillianne ? Hamilton (@JillianneWrites) December 12, 2018

Thumbs Up

Carl Weathers in Star Wars!!!! pic.twitter.com/T3sTxIC9eE — JTE (@JTEmoviethinks) December 12, 2018

Do It

Never did I think we’d get my fav character from Breaking Bad in Star Wars!!! Congrats Giancarlo Esposito!! #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/GTEtEW3VyW — Evan (@HarrisHarrisev9) December 12, 2018

