Star Wars: The Mandalorian Meme Hilariously Compares the Two Big Catch Phrases

The latest episode of the Star Wars series on Disney+ continued to push the franchise in surprising directions. And while the previous installments of Star Wars: The Mandalorian gave fans a surprisingly awesome catchphrase thanks to the new Ugnaught character Kuill, now it looks like it already has some healthy competition. Sure, we’re going to continue hearing “I have spoken” for the foreseeable future, but now the Mandalorians themselves have an awesome phrase that is sure to strike a chord with fans.

One fan has already created an amazing meme that compares the two awesome catchphrases that have popped up in these first three episodes, with the help of the classic “jealous girlfriend” format. Check it out below:

“This is the way” immediately became an iconic phrase for its use in the latest episode of The Mandalorian, showing it as both a rallying cry and a way to remind everyone that they all fight for the same cause. From the moment when Paz Vizla attempts to fight the Mandalorian to the point when he aids in his escape with Baby Yoda, the phrase carries a lot of weight that has registered with Star Wars fans.

Poor Kuill, but at least we’ll always have those first two episodes of “I have spoken.”

Ahead of the last film in the Skywalker Saga, the franchise has seen a major resurgence in excitement with the release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. And with the introduction of Baby Yoda, series showrunner Jon Favreau explained that the narrative will continue to build in some shocking ways.

“I wanted to surprise people, and I wanted to—well, there are bigger arcs that go through the whole season and the whole throw of the show. So as fun as it is to reveal new characters and surprise them, it also fits into a larger narrative about what’s going on in the galaxy after the revolution, and this is an important character.”

Executive producer Dave Filoni previously spoke about the character referred to as the Child and how they are planning to maintain the air of secrecy surrounding this mysterious race.

“It’s exciting but I think there’s a lot of responsibility around it. I mean one of the reasons that I really got interested in this story that Jon as pitched was the subject of this child, and just knowing George (Lucas) and how important the character of Yoda is to him I wanted to make sure that I could help shepherd this idea. I think we still want to keep a lot of things a mystery, we don’t want to go around answering things and making him less special but let’s tell a story that’s interesting and compelling and add to this great galaxy.”

