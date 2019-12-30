Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Ming-Na Wen Thanks Fans, Shares Crocheted Baby Yoda

Ming-Na Wen is best known for voicing Mulan in the 1998 animated film and playing Agent Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD, but she's recently become a Disney triple threat by appearing in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The new series dropped its season finale on Friday, and it's fair to say that in eight episodes, the true breakout star of the show has been Baby Yoda. Unfortunately, there's been a delay on merchandise of the cute little creature, so people have had to create their own Baby Yoda goodies. Wen recently took to Instagram to share an adorable crocheted version of "The Child" that she made herself, and also took the opportunity to thank fans for supporting the show.

"Baby Yoda amigurumi made with love and without a pattern. HE TURNED OUT SO CUTE!! 💚Hope I can do it again. 😳😁 #mingmade #crochet #eyeballedit 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚 My way to celebrate season 1 of @themandalorian & to thank all the people who worked on it. Big love to the fans!!! THANK YOU! I am also forever grateful to @jonfavreau, @dave.filoni and Deborah Chow for giving me Fennec Shand. This is the way," she wrote.

Wen also shared some photos of herself with her new creation:

"My kids got some tough competition. 😂 Love my #babyyoda. 💚😊," she joked.

Currently, Wen's fate on The Mandalorian is unclear. She appeared to die in the shoe's fifth episode, but a mysterious person showed up next to her "body," and their face was never revealed. Some of us (me) will be waiting impatiently for the next year to find out more:

Excuse me while I spend the next year agonizing over whether or not these mystery feet saved my dear Fennec Shand from dying. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/3UeC2LcuGc — Jamie "Sky Trash" Jirak (@JamieCinematics) December 29, 2019

stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

