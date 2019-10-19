Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Confirmed to Be in Production Already

We’re still a month away from the premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and the accompanied launch of the Disney+ streaming service, but fresh off of the news that their High School Musical show received an early renewal comes the word that Jon Favreau‘s series is confirmed to return. While attending the press event for the flagship series from Lucasfilm, co-producers Favreau and Dave Filoni confirmed that work is already underway on a second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, confirming earlier rumors that the show was indeed receiving more episodes.

After previewing three episodes from the new series, Favreau revealed that filming is already underway for Season 2 on Disney+ though they gave no timeframe for when it would return after Season 1 wraps up in December.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s a chance that we could see some familiar characters returning to the franchise in these episodes, as Filoni himself previously confirmed that he’s considering adding established legacy characters into the mix on The Mandalorian.

“I don’t want to talk about anything that might be fun for people to discover,” Favreau shared with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “We do have conversations. Part of what’s fun to see if we could merge the worlds of the original trilogy, the prequels, the sequels, [Star Wars:] The Clones Wars, and what’s been considered canon up to this point and what’s been considered part of Legends. I think this show offers an opportunity to bring in all those elements so no matter what your flavor of Star Wars ice cream you like there will be something to enjoy. But you’re asking the right questions.”

Favreau already teased that he would finally direct an episode of the series, which he wasn’t able to do for Season 1, but he made it seem that it would be a priority for the new episodes.

“We’re working on Season Two, writing, prepping with the directors, and getting ready to direct myself, actually,” Favreau confirmed with Entertainment Weekly. “I didn’t get a chance the last time around because I was doing Lion King. So I’ll step in for one of them.”

We’ll find out what episode Favreau directs as work continues on the series’ second season for Lucasfilm.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian launches with Disney+ on November 12th.