Star Wars: The Mandalorian Reunites With Greef Karga in First Season 3 Clip

In the first clip from Season 3 of The Mandalorian, viewers can see Din Djarin reunite with Greef Karga, who offers the former bounty hunter a possible change in his career. When audiences first met Carl Weathers' Karga, he was negotiating deals for the Bounty Hunters' Guild, but with how much time has passed since that debut, Karga has once again taken on a more legitimate role in a community to become a High Magistrate. Despite this role coming with perks that he offers Djarin, but Djarin has other priorities for the time being. You can check out a clip from Season 3 of The Mandalorian below before it premieres on March 1st.

The upcoming Season 3 of the series is described, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

The first two seasons of the series saw Djarin (Pedro Pascal) become the unexpected guardian of who audiences initially called "Baby Yoda" before his name was revealed to be Grogu, with the Season 2 finale seeing Djarin hand the adorable alien over to Luke Skywalker to be trained in the ways of the Jedi. In Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Grogu opted to abandon his training to reunite with his former guardian.

As seen in the above clip, Grogu is just as playful as ever, with director on the upcoming season Rick Famuyiwa previously recalling how Grogu will continue to be an important part of the overall narrative.

"There will be things [in Season 3] that once again have people talking about Grogu," Famuyiwa teased to Empire Magazine. "In incremental ways, he's growing as a character and in this partnership with Mando. As this relationship grows, Grogu has to become more central in things that are going on. He's now firmly at the hip of Mando in every adventure..."

He added, "The purity of the character brings out the best in the people round him. This next season continues to attach to that idea."

Season 3 of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on March 1st.

