Star Wars: The Mandalorian Director Teases More Central Role for Grogu in Season 3

Audiences first met "Baby Yoda," who we would learn was actually named Grogu, in the series premiere of The Mandalorian, and while the Season 2 finale teased he was parting ways from the titular character, director Rick Famuyiwa recently confirmed to Empire Magazine how the figure will play an even more central role in the upcoming Season 3 of the series. With much of the first two seasons seeing the pair become unlikely allies and seeing Din Djarin seek answers for the best home for Grogu, it's possible that some version of the series would omit Grogu completely, though the filmmaker's remarks tease the importance of the pint-sized Force-wielder to the overall narrative. Season 3 of The Mandalorian premieres on March 1st.

"There will be things [in Season 3] that once again have people talking about Grogu," Famuyiwa teased to the outlet. "In incremental ways, he's growing as a character and in this partnership with Mando. As this relationship grows, Grogu has to become more central in things that are going on. He's now firmly at the hip of Mando in every adventure..."

He added, "The purity of the character brings out the best in the people round him. This next season continues to attach to that idea."

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) initially encountered Grogu while pursuing a bounty over the mysterious character, as he was being paid to bring him to a former Imperial operative. Realizing his bounty would be dissected, Djarin had a change of heart and took Grogu under his care in hopes of finding a better guardian for him. In the Season 2 finale, that guardian seemingly emerged in the form of Luke Skywalker, as he took Grogu into his care.

In Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, however, Djarin traveled to Luke's burgeoning Jedi Temple and, while he didn't actually reunite with Grogu, his visit saw Grogu opt to abandon his Jedi training to instead spend his time with Djarin. That season finale also saw Djarin obtaining the Darksaber, a highly coveted weapon in Mandalorian culture, which is sure to play an important part of the new season.

The upcoming Season 3 of the series is described, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres on March 1st on Disney+.

