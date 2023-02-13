Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Characters Won't Appear in The Mandalorian Season 3

Star Wars TV series like Star Wars: Ahsoka and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett focus on characters that have appeared in other corners of the galaxy far, far away, though the upcoming Star Wars: Skeleton Crew won't be embracing that model, as Variety confirms with Jon Favreau that the characters in that series won't be debuting in The Mandalorian. Despite the new series unfolding around the same time as The Mandalorian, it would seem as though any potential overlap between those narratives won't be happening in the immediate future. The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere on Disney+ on March 1st while Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is expected to premiere later this year.

The outlet detailed, "Jude Law stars in the series, which is a [Steven] Spielberg-esque coming-of-age story set in the same Mandalorian era. Skeleton Crew is scheduled to air this year, but unlike Boba Fett and Ahsoka, the characters will not first appear in The Mandalorian."

"Each storyteller brings their own personality to it. The groups that are working on [Skeleton Crew] are led by Jon Watts, whom I collaborated with on all the Spider-Man movies," Favreau recalled to Variety. "This has been a real fun time and the great filmmakers that he's engaged with have been bringing their perspectives as well."

The new series is described, "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, set in the New Republic era, is about a group of kids lost in the Star Wars galaxy trying to find their way home."

The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Ahsoka, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew all unfold in the same period of time, which has already allowed crossovers to happen, yet leaves audiences to wonder if we could expect a massive crossover project in the future, akin to what has been pulled off in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With another series, Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic having been announced in 2020, Lucasfilm had teased that a major team-up event was in the works, though with that project having remained stagnant since that announcement, the studio likely had to reimagine their plans.

Last fall, however, Favreau teased that he could be incorporating Skeleton Key characters into other corners of the franchise.

"To have this young, Amblin-feeling movie with young people, who grew up in the Star Wars world and are exposed to adventure," Favreau shared of Skeleton Crew during a conversation for Entertainment Weekly. "The puppets, the costumes, the visuals, the world that's being expanded upon. And now I get to write the next season of Mandalorian with all these new characters and new locations and new creatures ... There's this cohesive group of stories that are being told thanks to all these filmmakers that are contributing."

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew before it premieres later this year. The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres on March 1st.

