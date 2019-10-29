Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Are Loving Werner Herzog in New Trailer

The second trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian debuted on Monday, and it hit fans with a slew of feelings about the upcoming live-action television series. The eight-episode story will follow the titular gunslinger (played by Pedro Pascal) across the galaxy, in a series of adventures set soon after the original trilogy of films. While the newest trailer didn’t spoil too much, it gave fans an idea of the series’ epic scope — and showcased a few more characters in the process. Among these is Werner Herzog‘s mysterious character, who was first teased in the series’ Star Wars Celebration Chicago panel.

Yes, the prolific filmmaker and documentarian – who is best known for his unique speaking voice and his work on films like Grizzly Man and Aguirre, the Wrath of God – plays a role in the upcoming Star Wars series. Herzog has appeared in an array of films and televisions over the years, including Jack Reacher, Parks and Recreation, and even Rick and Morty. Still, the notion of him appearing in the Star Wars galaxy – and delivering lines of dialogue that could only fit in that universe – has utterly delighted fans since the new trailer was released. Here are a few of our favorite reactions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That Is All

THE MANDALORIAN is already my favourite Star Wars thing outside of the Skywalker Saga.



Also, Werner Herzog. #StarWars #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/miYpHFsDQm — Michael Phelan (@bymichaelphelan) October 29, 2019

Surreal

Still can’t quite believe Werner Herzog is in #StarWars, but I’m 110% here for it. #TheMandalorian https://t.co/O26Ruuiakb — Chris J. Allan (@chrisjallan) October 29, 2019

Seriously

ARE WE GOING TO GLOSS OVER THE FACT THAT THEY PAIDED WERNER HERZOG TO SAY “PARSEC”?! #blessed #TheMandalorian https://t.co/iaohO5PmbH — SAMHAIN🦇🖤💚🧛🏼‍♂️ (@ReelTexasWeirdo) October 29, 2019

He’s a Star

Disney’s Star Wars #TheMandalorian Starring Werner Herzog looks lit 🔥 🔥🔥 — General Syndulla💫 2020 (@FrodaSyndulla) October 29, 2019

Dream Come True

If you’ve ever wanted to hear Werner Herzog say the word parsec you should watch #TheMandalorian trailer immediately. Other words I hope to hear him say include coaxium, padawan, Ewok, thermal exhaust port, and mind probe. I’m very excited for this show. — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) October 29, 2019

Please?

Am I the only one who will me most severely displeased if there isn’t a whole episode of #TheMandalorian entirely consisting of Werner Herzog whisper-monologing to a giant pile of mummified Stormtrooper heads? https://t.co/EmrtFFvvEc — Craig Ranapia (@CMRanapia) October 29, 2019

The Best

Werner Herzog is now a part of Star Wars universe.



Yes. Please. #starwars #TheMandalorian https://t.co/xAH4fGX3rF — Martin Tiller (@mctiller) October 29, 2019

Sparks Joy

Every time I remember that Werner Herzog is in #TheMandalorian, I just smile. That concept makes me so happy. — hannah searson (@hsearson93) October 29, 2019

Perfection

Based on that new trailer, I’m hoping every episode of #TheMandalorian is narrated by Werner Herzog. — Christopher Smets (@CWSmets) October 29, 2019

That’s How It Happened