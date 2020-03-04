Star Wars: The Mandalorian Story Bears Striking Resemblance to Monsters Inc

Star Wars: The Mandalorian was the first big hit of Disney+, but fans of the first-ever Star Wars live-action series will have to wait until October for the second season. Thankfully, there’s still plenty of content about the show circulating from Mando and Baby Yoda gracing the latest covers of Empire Magazine to interesting information from the show’s crew being shared on social media. There’s also a lot of fun and silly content on the Internet, including a recent Reddit post that was shared to r/TheMandalorianTV, a page dedicated to the series. A hilarious post shared by u/SamTMartian compares The Mandalorian to Monsters, Inc., the 2001 Pixar film.

Seven side-by-side images show that the following: “A skilled lead character who performs their occupation exceptionally finds small child during their respective line of duty. With the help of their short friend, they must return the child to where they came from before they are apprehended by a faceless army and a ruthless older villain.” You can check out all of the photos in the post below:

Recently, showrunner Jon Favreau spoke about the inspiration behind his show’s most popular character, Baby Yoda.

“I think what’s great about what George [Lucas] created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic. We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don’t know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that’s why people are so curious about this little one of the same species.”

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to premiere in October. In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

