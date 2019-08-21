Star Wars: The Mandalorian Trailer Release Date Confirmed

Star Wars fans are awaiting their first taste of the franchise as live-action television in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. They now know when the first tease will arrive. The Hollywood Reporter confirms that the first trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian will be released on August 23rd during the D23 conference.

Jon Favreau is the writer, creator, and showrunner of The Mandalorian. THR confirmed the trailer release during an interview in which Favreau discusses how he came to the Disney+ streaming project. “I wrote four of the episodes before I even had a deal, because I wanted to do this but only if they wanted to do the version that I wanted to do,” Favreau says. “I had been thinking about Star Wars since Disney acquired Star Wars. When I was working on Lion King, it was a full-time job for a few of the years, but there was a lot of time when I just had to be available for three very focused hours a day. The TV model allowed me to be an executive producer [on Mandalorian], which allowed me to, on my own time, write everything. It’s a lot like being a chef. You write the menu, you staff up with people who are great at what they do, you oversee and help guide the people who are actually cooking the food, working the line, and then at the end, you plate.

“That’s why it worked well for Disney. Plus, Disney+ is emerging and there’s an opportunity to tell a story that’s bigger than television, but you don’t have the same expectations that a big holiday release has, which to me isn’t that type of Star Wars that comes out of me. The type of Star Wars that I’m inspired to tell is a smaller thing with new characters.”

Dave Filoni will write for The Mandalorian and executive produce. Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson also executive produce. The series stars Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Carl Wheaters as Greef Carga, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, as well as Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, and Werner Herzog in undisclosed roles, and Taika Waititi as the voice of the droid IG-11.

In Star Wars: The Mandalorian, “After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

Are you ready for The Mandalorian? Let us know in the comments. The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on November 12th.