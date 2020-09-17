Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda Just Won Their First Emmy Awards

✖

The third night of the Creative Arts Emmys took place this evening and Lucasfilm's hit Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian is now officially an Emmy winner! With fifteen total nominations to its name this year, the series nabbed five wins during tonight's livestream of the Scripted portion of the Creative Arts Emmys giving it the most wins of a single program so far this year. Among the awards given to The Mandalorian tonight were Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour), Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour), and Outstanding Special Visual Effects.

The Mandalorian did lose three of its awards tonight, failing to secure Emmys for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes (awarded to HBO's Watchmen), Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special (awarded to CBS All Access' Star Trek: Picard), and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series (awarded to Succession).

The series will be up for two more awards on tomorrow's half of the Scripted Creative Arts Emmys with Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) for Ludwig Göransson and Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for Taika Waititi as the character IG-11. There are three more awards that the series could nab during the proper Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony including Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie, Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series (Giancarlo Esposito), and Outstanding Drama Series.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will still premiere on September 20th on ABC but the crowds won't be together at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA as the nominees and host Jimmy Kimmel will come together remotely. Other nominees for this year's Emmys include Watchmen, which leads with 26 nominations, as well as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ozark, Succession, Saturday Night Live, and Schitt's Creek.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns for its second season on October 30th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. You can check out the official synopsis for The Mandalorian Season 2 below.

"The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire."

