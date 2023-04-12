Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Dave Filoni Says Fans Will Be "Satisfied" With Season 3 Finale

The penultimate episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian's third season is now streaming on Disney+, and it featured a lot of excitement, drama, and unexpected loss. The episode was helmed by Rick Famuyiwa who also directed next week's finale. Recently, executive producer Dave Filoni spoke with Collider about the upcoming episode and teased fans will be "satisfied" with how the season wraps up.

"I hope they really enjoyed it [laughs]. I think they'll have a lot to think about." Filoni added, "They'll [fans] have a lot to take in, and I think with any good ending there's the moment you're in it when you're cheering and you feel satisfied, but then there's a little bit after that where you think back at all the things that happened. Maybe you start to put them together in a different way and you realize it's an ending, but there are other things happening out there in the galaxy that now you know more about."

As for Famuyiwa's thoughts on the final episode, the director recently spoke with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at Star Wars Celebration about the current season, his working relationship with Jon Favreau and Filoni, and the show's growth over multiple seasons.

"It's been incredible to be a part of the show since episode two," Famuyiwa shared. "I've been with it each season since and, in some ways, have my sort of working relationship with Jon and Dave, which has always been very collaborative. Each season has sort of grown and I think there's been a trust that's formed with the small crew of people who have, you know, who've sort of told stories in this world, and certainly have written in the world, too ... It was great to get to this point, and I do think ... there were certainly things that, you know, more for me to flex."

He continued, "There's certainly been a bigger season, the last two episodes certainly were a lot in terms of just logistics and getting it together, but fun, just incredibly fun. And so it's been, you know, it's been a great experience to work with Jon Favreau who was one of the most talented, gifted filmmakers of our generation, and certainly to be able to have him as a friend and collaborator has been great and I've certainly grown as a filmmaker just being a part of that creative group of him and Dave Filoni. It's been amazing."

