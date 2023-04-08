Star Wars: Rick Famuyiwa Talks Working on The Mandalorian Season 3: "I've Certainly Grown as a Filmmaker"

Star Wars Celebration is wrapping up its second day in London, and the con has featured a lot of exciting news as well as appearances by many Star Wars legends, including the cast and crew of The Mandalorian. Rick Famuyiwa, who has directed multiple episodes of the series including the upcoming final two episodes of Season 3, attended the con and chatted with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis about the current season, his working relationship with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, and the show's growth over multiple seasons.

"It's been incredible to be a part of the show since episode two," Famuyiwa shared. "I've been with it each season since and, in some ways, have my sort of working relationship with Jon and Dave, which has always been very collaborative. Each season has sort of grown and I think there's been a trust that's formed with the small crew of people who have, you know, who've sort of told stories in this world, and certainly have written in the world, too ... It was great to get to this point, and I do think ... there were certainly things that, you know, more for me to flex."

He continued, "There's certainly been a bigger season, the last two episodes certainly were a lot in terms of just logistics and getting it together, but fun, just incredibly fun. And so it's been, you know, it's been a great experience to work with Jon Favreau who was one of the most talented, gifted filmmakers of our generation, and certainly to be able to have him as a friend and collaborator has been great and I've certainly grown as a filmmaker just being a part of that creative group of him and Dave Filoni. It's been amazing."

Does Lucasfilm Have Plans To End The Mandalorian?

Currently, it's unclear when Lucasfilm and Disney+ plan to end the beloved series, but it sounds like the show might live beyond the already-confirmed fourth season. The Inside Total Film podcast (via Games Radar) recently had a chat with Favreau and he was asked if he has an ending in mind for the series and he confirmed he doesn't have a finale planned. However, it was announced today at Star Wars Celebration that Dave Filoni is set to helm a movie that will follow "the escalating war between the imperials and the fledging New Republic" that culminates the Disney+ shows. It is described as a cinematic event set during The Mandalorian timeline.

"No, I don't," Favreau recently revealed when asked if he has an ending for The Mandalorian in mind. "I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I'm looking forward to doing much more."

The next episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian hits Disney+ on April 12th.