The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7 Reveals a Major Character Death

The newest episode of The Mandalorian includes the death of one of its recurring characters. SPOILERS for The Mandalorian Season 3, Episode 7, "The Spies" follow. Wednesday's new episode of The Mandalorian sees Bo-Katan Kyrze (Katee Sackhoff) leading a party of Mandalorians comprised of members of The Children of the Watch and the Nite Owls down to Mandalore, where they hope to find the Great Forge and begin retaking their homeland. They meet Mandalorians who survived the Great Purge of Mandalore and have continued to eke out a living on Mandalore's surface. These survivors lead the returned Mandalorians to the Great Forge, where they find much more than they expected.

It turns out that Moff Gideon and the Empire never left Mandalore. Instead, they built a base beneath its surface, near the Great Forge. Bo-Katan's group stumbles upon this base, where Stormtroopers in Beskar armor are garrisoned. The Mandalorians fight valiantly, but upon seeing the full scope of the Imperial presence decide they must retreat. Paz Vizsla steps up to defend the rear while the others flee, giving his life to ensure their survival.

(Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.)

The Death fo Paz Vizsla

Paz Vizsla is a member of The Children of the Watch who has lived within the same covert as Din Djarin. Paz's relationship with Din has been a tense one. He resented that Din, as a bounty hunter, worked with what's left of the Empire, who Paz hates for what they did to Mandalore. After Din Djarin wounded himself with the Darksaber and returned to the covert for training, Paz challenged him for control of the Darksaber, which a member of his clan, Tarre Vizsla, forged. Din came out victorious.

Paz was similarly skeptical of Bo-Katan Kryze and anyone else who doesn't follow the way as strictly as the members of The Children of the Watch do. However, Bo-Katan and Din's assistance in rescuing Paz's son, Ragnar, from a raptor, Paz gained a new respect for both of them. He chose to support Din's request for sending Mandalorian aid to Nevarro and volunteered to join Bo-Katan's scouting party on Mandalore, where he met his end.

Clan Vizsla

As mentioned, Paz's ancestor, the Mandalorian Jedi Tarre Vizsla, created the Darksaber. His clan later reclaimed the weapon from the Jedi Temple when the Old Republic fell.

Another member of Clan Vizsla, Pre Vizsla (voiced by The Mandalorian creator/producer Jon Favreau, who also voiced Paz), wielded the Darksaber as the leader of Death Watch. Bo-Katan and the Nite Owls joined with Death Watch in trying to take control of Mandalore from Bo-Katan's sister, Duchess Satine Kryze. However, Bo-Katan warned Pre Vizsla against allying with Maul. Pre Vizsla did not heed that warning. It gained him Mandalore, but only briefly, and cost him his life, leading Bo-Katan to splinter her faction away from Death Watch. She eventually reclaimed Mandalore from Maul with Ahsoka Tano's help.

The Mandalorian debuts new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.