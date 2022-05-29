Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Rick Famuyiwa Promoted to Executive Producer for Season Three

✖

Star Wars Celebration has finally returned for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began and it was jam-packed with goodies. During the first day of the event, Lucasfilm showcased some of their upcoming projects that feature the likes of Willow, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, Indiana Jones 5 and even the third season of The Mandalorian. The studio released trailers for Andor and Willow online but opted to keep what they showed from The Mandalorian for those who attended the event. One of the major announcements to come from Star Wars Celebration was that Rick Famuyiwa was returning to the series as an Executive Producer. Famuyiwa has previously directed a few episodes of the series, and he has nothing but nice things to say about the franchise and series creator Jon Farveau.

"For some reason, Jon saw my film Dope and said, 'That's Star Wars material,'" Famuyiwa laughed. "Honestly, the first film I saw in the movie theaters was Star Wars and I remember waiting in that long line to go see that movie with no idea what I was gonna go see and from the moment I saw the opening crawl and the Star Destroyer flying over that screen, my life was changed. This has always been a dream of mine, to tell stories in this world, this universe, this galaxy and to get to walk in and Jon say, 'Hey, I want you to do the second episode of this thing,' and the follow up, 'Hey, it was an honor!' I've been around for the ride ever since and I'm excited about the next season with a lot of exciting developments to come."

The next Star Wars series that will hit Disney+ is Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series is set to focus on the period in time after Revenge of the Sith where McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi is watching over a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine and will even feature an Obi-Wan and Darth Vader reunion. Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow recently compared the two's relationship to a love story.

"For me, across the prequels, through the original trilogy, there's a love-story dynamic with these two that goes through the whole thing," Chow revealed to Vanity Fair. "I felt like it was quite hard to not[include] the person who left Kenobi in such anguish in the series… What's special about that relationship is that they loved each other."

Lucasfilm and the streaming service describe the series as follows: "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire." The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie.

What do you think of the news? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!