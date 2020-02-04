Star Wars: Disney CEO Says TV Is Priority, Teases The Mandalorian Spin-Offs

For the immediate future, television is the priority for Star Wars and the team at Lucasfilm. After a pair of divisive movies in The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, Disney chief Bob Iger confirmed it’s all television and streaming for the foreseeable future with all things Star Wars. The news came down during Disney’s latest earnings call, where the House of Mouse revealed over 28 million subscribers have already signed up for the OTT service.

“The priority in the next few years is television,” Iger said of the Star Wars future. Besides the second season of The Mandalorian, Iger teased “more coming from The Mandalorianthereafter including the possibility of infusing it with more characters and the possibility of taking those characters in their own directions in terms of series.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This would likely mean the likes of Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), and heck, even Baby Yoda would be on the drawing board for potential standalone shows. Naturally, the latter of the bunch has taken the pop culture world by storm so it’s only understandable Disney wants to milk that money source for what it’s worth. The character even captured the hearts of the cast and crew on-set, including The Armorer herself, Emily Swallow.

“I mean, that was ridiculous, because like you know that it’s not real, but it really is just as cute in person,” Swallow previously told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. “I was so, so happy that I got to be in a scene with him, and I had no idea though, the kind of impact it would have, and I didn’t think, I mean, everything was so secretive around filming it. I didn’t really know everything that had gone on with him in the episodes that I wasn’t in, but I was super-excited that I got to be the one to reveal the stuff about the Jedi and where he might have come from.”

She added, “And so, I got to revel in the cuteness and also feel cool, because I got to reveal some good information.”

The first season of The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+ while Season Two arrives in October.

What Mando spin-offs are you hoping to see? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!